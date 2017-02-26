Bill Paxton, the actor best known for his roles in movies including Titanic, Aliens and Twister, has died, a representative for the family confirms to Us Weekly. He was 61.



"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the rep says in a statement to Us. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Paxton died on Saturday, February 25, after suffering a stroke post-heart surgery.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Paxton moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 to pursue his dream of working in the movie industry. He landed his first role with a small part in the Jonathan Demme-directed comedy Crazy Mama, which was released in 1975. At the age of 21, he headed east to New York University, where he studied for two years before dropping out and returning to L.A.

In the 1980s, the actor landed small parts in The Lords of Disciplines (1983) and The Terminator (1984) before starring alongside Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith and Kelly LeBrock in Weird Science (1985), one of his most memorable roles.

Paxton became a household name with his starring roles in Apollo 13 (1995) and Twister (1996). He made his directorial debut with the 2001 crime drama Frailty, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Powers Boothe.

Years later, Paxton earned the leading role as Bill Henrickson in the HBO drama Big Love, which aired from 2006 to 2011. He received critical acclaim for the part before moving on to the 2012 History Channel miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, which earned him an Emmy nomination. Paxton most recently starred in the new CBS series Training Day, which premiered on February 2.

Paxton is survived by his second wife, Louise Newbury, and two children, James and Lydia. He was previously married to Kelly Rowan.

Very sad to hear about Bill Paxton. His talent, enthusiasm and energy were unique. Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/W4IVuILHxv — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 26, 2017

What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton's passing. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was notoriously one of the nicest people in the industry. He also gave us some of the all-time most iconic movie moments. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 26, 2017

Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of #BillPaxton who died at 61 due to surgical complications. Could not be nicer. #RIP pic.twitter.com/zvgWTVLPSX — Al Roker (@alroker) February 26, 2017

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

Farewell and rest in peace to Bill Paxton. Gone way too soon. Thanks for all the memories. pic.twitter.com/is1aEeKN1s — Cullen Bunn (@cullenbunn) February 26, 2017

Unbelievable. Bill Paxton is gone. Shocking. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton is 1of my favorite actors.I was able 2tell him so when we met yrs ago.Paxton was wonderful in everything he did. He inspired us. pic.twitter.com/hAXR9unvb6 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 26, 2017

So sad Bill Paxton passed away. A memorable talent and an all around kind man. We played air guitar at a concert once😔#twisterfanforever — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) February 26, 2017

I'm absolutely without words! RIP to amazing #BillPaxton. I'm so blessed to have been able to work w/ & know u & your family! I'm in shock! pic.twitter.com/RTxBlkdMh7 — Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton. We lost you WAY too soon. https://t.co/HOcxm8yewD — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton. Time to rewatch his excellent work in this: pic.twitter.com/6161Xne7Ge — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) February 26, 2017

Rest In Peace my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/1QC7pzDZPz — Julie Benz (@juliebenz) February 26, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!