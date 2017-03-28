🌼🔐💧PoppyLockNdropit A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Flower power! Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner escaped the hustle and bustle of city life on Monday, March 27 when they enjoyed a date in a poppy field.

The pair got back to nature by visiting the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in California, where they shared some fun photos with their Instagram followers.

As well as some snaps of them cuddling up Lourd also showed off her silly side with an amusing picture of her wearing a kimono sitting on some dead grass.

🌼👘🌼I went to the poppy reserve and all I got was this bizarre pic of me in a kimono making a mildly awkward face surrounded by 4ish dying poppies #findingthefunny A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

“I went to the poppy reserve and all I got was this bizarre pic of me in a kimono making a mildly awkward face surrounded by 4ish dying poppies,” she wrote. “#findingthefunny”

The Scream Queens couple’s decision to get out of Los Angeles may have also had to do with the fact a public memorial was held in the city for Lourd’s mom, Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds over the weekend.

The 24-year-old’s uncle, Todd Fisher recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she’s coping with their deaths.

“She's dealing with two gigantic losses," he said "These two girls — my girls, my mother and my sister, were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people. … There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward," he added of his sister’s daughter. "I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all of this loss."

