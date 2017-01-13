Getting some much-needed R&R! Billie Lourd jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday, January 13, with rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner, just two weeks after the back-to-back deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

A source tells Us that the pair plan to spend the weekend together in the sun-and-surf drenched city. On Friday, Lautner, 24, shared a photo on Instagram of the pair soaking in the sun.



“✌🏼🌴✌🏼,” the Twilight alum captioned the picture with emojis. In the image, Lourd, 24, can be seen tanning on a lounge chair in a tiny purple string bikini, throwing up two peace signs with her eyes closed. Lautner, who took the photo, has a small smile on his face as he stares into the camera with a panda bear baseball cap and aviator glasses.



An onlooker tells Us, "Taylor and Billie spent the day by the pool at their private home. Taylor was taking selfies and tons of photos with Billie. He also was jumping off a high wall into the pool and Billie was marveling at him. ... Billie was happy and having a fun day without a care in the world."

"Taylor has been at Billie's house every day, taking care of her," another insider tells Us. "He's by her side constantly, trying to help her through this. He has been trying to figure out the best way to help her cope during his difficult time."

Lourd has kept a low profile on social media since losing her mother and grandmother one day apart back in December. But on Wednesday, January 11, the Scream Queens star returned to Instagram with a touching throwback photo of her and the Star Wars actress.



“If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and this is unacceptable,” Lourd wrote, quoting Fisher in the caption. “Finding the funny might take a while, but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

Fisher died on December 27 at the age of 60, days after suffering a massive heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher’s mother (and Lourd’s grandmother), Debbie Reynolds, died one day later after suffering a stroke at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills. She was 84.



Lourd — whose father is Bryan Lourd — first publicly addressed the tragic events with a post to Instagram on Monday, January 2, with a photo of the three generations of actresses. “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she captioned the image. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Ababa and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”



