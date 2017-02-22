Always in our hearts. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:44am PST

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 55th birthday on Wednesday, February 22.

Newspix/Getty Images

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 18, shared a throwback photo of the Crocodile Hunter host with a white and yellow parrot. "Always in our hearts," she captioned the Instagram post.

The Australian wildlife expert died at the age of 44 in September 2006 after a stingray pierced him in the chest while he was filming an underwater documentary. Back in September, Bindi honored Steve on the 10th anniversary of his death.

"You'll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe," she captioned a pic of Steve holding her as a baby.

Steve and his wife, Terri Irwin, also had a son, Robert. Both Bindi and Robert have carried on their dad's legacy of wildlife conservation. Earlier this month, 13-year-old Robert brought sloths, snakes and more with him during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"My dad was actually on The Tonight Show quite a while ago, and it’s really nice to follow in his footsteps. I think I am the luckiest kid on planet earth," he told Fallon, 42, on February 16.

Steve's family continues to raise money for the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors organization, which was founded by the couple in 2002. They are hosting a Steve Irwin Gala in L.A. on May 13. "It's all about celebrating everything that Dad did," Robert said on The Tonight Show. "It's a really big fundraiser."

