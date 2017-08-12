Chandler Powell likes Bindi Irwin so much, he put a ring on it. Sort of.

In honor of International Diamond Day, on Saturday, August 12, Irwin shared a photo on Instagram wearing a very special "diamond" on her ring finger. The young couple posed for a selfie and they both sported green Ring Pops to celebrate the occasion.

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

“When diamonds are out of your budget ... buy ring pops instead! Just found out that it is #InternationalDiamondDay! 💎❤️💍😘 @chandlerpowell,” the Dancing With the Stars champ joked in the caption.

While Irwin, 19, and Powell, 20, are not engaged just yet, they are constantly raving about one another and their relationship on social media, in particular during holidays and each other’s birthdays.

On July 22, Powell celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday by posting a photo of them together and writing: “Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing.”

“Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile,” he added. "After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold. You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you.”

A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

The couple has been dating since 2013 after meeting in Australia at Irwin’s family zoo. They have put time into making their long-distance relationship work while Powell attends the University of Central Florida and Irwin lives in Australia.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!