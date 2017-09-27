They’ll always have Paradise. Dean Unglert invited Kristina Schulman, who he romanced on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, onto his new podcast Help! I Suck at Dating to discuss exactly that.



“What I’ve noticed with you — and I’m sure the rest of America has too — is that you have this wall up and you’re always joking and smiling, but as soon as someone gets past that wall, you have a lot to say,” Schulman, who won over Bachelor Nation’s hearts when she vied for Nick Viall’s affections on season 21 of The Bachelor, told Unglert. “You have a lot going on, and between you and me, I think I noticed that early on … It’s supposed to be all fun and flirting and laughing in the beginning, but eventually, I think it has to move into some kind of feelings talk.”

Although the startup recruiter and the dental hygienist hit it off when they first arrived to Paradise, Unglert found himself more drawn to Danielle Lombard, who wasn’t looking for something as serious as Schulman desired.

Schulman continued to give Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette castoff a lesson in dating by addressing his decision to pursue Lombard. “You tend to sugarcoat things and not say exactly how you feel. You try to find a roundabout way. But sometimes it’s best to just say it,” the Kentucky resident explained. “It might hurt. I know I’ve told you this multiple times. It’s going to sting in the moment. It’s better than finding out later.”

As the interview concluded, the Venice Beach native apologized for “bombarding” his ex with a guest appearance, which he dubbed earlier as “sufficiently awkward.”

“I wish you the best and I’ll talk to you soon, I mean, obviously,” Unglert told Schulman.

As previously reported, the former flames may be trying to reconcile their romance. “Kristina’s great. You know, her and I had to sit down and talk to each other and hopefully there’s a time that we can figure it out and see what happens from there,” Unglert told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “But we’re just for now casually talking and seeing if there’s anything there.”

Lombard has since spoken to Us as well to clarify the love triangle and express her “frustration” with Unglert. “I think he’s been very dismissive of our relationship and continues to allude that he only pursued me because of my looks,” she said of her relationship with The Bachelorette alum post-paradise. “I’ve never been in a position or in a relationship where I’ve felt so disrespected by someone.”

The businesswoman also told Us that she and Unglert “hung out with each other and started this off-camera relationship” after leaving Mexico. “It was my understanding that he wasn’t talking to [Kristina] anymore. I told him my main thing when we were dating was that I didn’t want Paradise to continue after the show,” she explained. “If you’re still talking to Kristina, then you need to talk to Kristina. But if you want to focus on our relationship and see where it goes then you need to cut that communication off. I don’t believe he was hooking up with anyone else. But I think he was very good at making sure that we weren’t saying we were boyfriend or girlfriend or in an exclusive relationship.”

