X17 Online

The lunch date came less than a week after Chyna was spotted getting close to the same guy at Estrella's MA Theater in Los Angeles while watching the New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. A source told Us the duo sat so close together that they looked like a couple. The insider also overheard Chyna telling a friend that she's "still with Rob" but that they aren't living together.

X17 Online

The Rob & Chyna stars' relationship has been rocky since he proposed in April 2016, just three months after they started dating. The on-off couple, who welcomed daughter Dream last November, briefly split in December after an explosive feud, which led Chyna to move out of their shared home and take baby Dream, now 3 months, with her. The pair reconciled days later.



"He apologized to her on the phone," a source close to the Lashed Bar owner, who is also mom of 4-year-old son King with ex Tyga, told Us at the time. "She was just sick of him and his behavior. She had it with his insecurities and jealousy."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!