They ain’t worried about nothin’. Blac Chyna hung out with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend French Montana, and the internet is up in arms about it.



The “Lockjaw” rapper, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 8, to share a photo of himself and the former stripper, 28, straight up chillin’ on the wing of a jet at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. “Young legends @blacchyna 🌊,” he wrote alongside the pic.



Though the duo look super relaxed in the shot, which is very similar to one Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick shared last week, online fans were anything but. “Been there, done that!” one fan commented. “Kourt and the Lord already did this! #copycat.”



“This bitch is really disrespectful,” an Instagram user wrote, while another said, “She’s a hot mess!”



Several others speculated that Chyna had been unfaithful to her fiancé, Rob Kardashian — with whom she shares daughter Dream, 2 months — with the hip-hop star.

“She’s cheating on Rob,” one fan fumed. Added another: “Chyna f--king you too @frenchmontana bitch got no shame in the game.. THOT all capitals… bitch got more miles than a ‘92 civic.”

Chyna seemingly responded to the cheating rumors by posting the same snap by calling French her “Bruva!” Before she and French — who's been recently linked to Iggy Azalea and Nicole Scherzinger — touched down in L.A., they spent Sunday night together at Las Vegas' Crazy Horse III with T.I.



Despite speculation that the pair are more than just friends, French is a big fan of Chyna and Rob’s relationship. During a March 2016 interview with Us Weekly, he gave their romance a glowing endorsement.



“I love the energy Rob is in,” the Perfect Match actor — who dated Khloé for several months before calling it quits in December 2014 — told Us at the time. “That’s my little brother. But I love him. So I love the energy he’s in so …. I mean, as long as somebody is happy doing what they’re doing and just working out, having a lot of energy, I love that.”



