Blac Chyna’s new man Rarri True posted two photos of himself in bed with the reality star amid her social media war with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.



In the first pic, the 29-year-old model covers up with a blanket and flashes a grin for a selfie with the rapper on Thursday, July 6. “SMILE @blacchyna,” he captioned the pic.

SMILE😁 @blacchyna A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

In another snap, the Lashed Bar owner poses topless and covers her breasts with her arms while flaunting a necklace, a bracelet and several rings. "That 250k in Jewelry Ain’t mean S--t to RARRI Rep Yo set Lesson Learned Daniel Son,” True wrote.

That 250k In Jewelry Ain't mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son 🥋 A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Just a day earlier, Kardashian, 30, accused Chyna of cheating on him and sending a video to him of herself in bed with another guy. In several Instagram posts, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claimed that he paid for her expensive cars and weight-loss surgeries and gifted her a diamond Rolex watch.

The formerly reclusive reality star also posted several nude photos of Chyna, which were quickly removed by Instagram. An Instagram spokesperson told Us Weekly: “We want to maintain a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, and we work quickly to remove reported content that violates our community guidelines."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Kardashian’s account was shut down on Thursday for violating the photo sharing app’s rules, so he turned to Twitter to continue his rant. “Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video… of another man in our bed,” Kardashian alleged via Twitter on Wednesday, July 5. “But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after [we] have a baby girl who is only a few months … Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat. But she couldn’t remain loyal and cheated and f--ked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it’s sad.”

The Arthur George sock designer also claimed that she had their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, “out of spite” because her ex Tyga was dating Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner. “We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that’s happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out,” Kardashian continued on Twitter. "She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same. I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”



Chyna’s lawyer Walter Mosley told ABC News in a statement, “We are considering all legal options and recourses at this time.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!