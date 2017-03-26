Skinny minnie! Blac Chyna revealed that she only has 11 pounds to go in her post-baby slimdown in a video she posted to Snapchat on Saturday, March 25.

The Lashed Bar owner, 28, donned a skintight, olive green dress to flaunt her trim figure, panning the camera up and down her body to make sure fans could appreciate her svelte silhouette in its entirety.

“192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go),” she captioned the video, which also included the mother-of-two stepping on a scale as proof of her weight loss.

SnapBack on "What's thaaaat?" 11 lbs to go 😈 _____ #BlacChyna A post shared by The Kardashians ☘️ (@blacchynarmy) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Chyna has been diligently documenting her post-baby weight loss via social media since giving birth to baby Dream back in November. In February, she revealed that she had already shed 40 pounds to weigh in at 152.4, with her eyes steadfastly trained on “Summer 2017.”

The makeup maven may have more time to focus on her body these days since she and fiance Rob Kardashian parted ways last month.

“Rob thinks it’s the right decision,” a source told Us of the breakup. “Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.”

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

In December, the couple had an explosive fight that resulted in Chyna taking all her and Dream’s belongings and leaving with their baby girl. Kardashian, 29, was stunned by the departure and is currently living at the Calabasas, California, estate that his mom, Kris Jenner, bought for $2.3 million in February 2016. Chyna has moved back to her own home.

A source told Us that Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is still in the works.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!