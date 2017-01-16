Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian arrive at Sins of Sapphire nightclub in NYC Credit: Splash News Online

They're baaaack! Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian returned to the red carpet on Monday, January 16, two months after welcoming their daughter, Dream.

The Lashed Bar owner, 28, showed off her post-baby body in a low-cut black lace jumpsuit to host an event at Sins of Sapphire nightclub in NYC. Kardashian, 29, stuck to his usual black sweatpants and hoodie.

An onlooker tells Us Weekly that the couple arrived around 1:15 a.m. with an entourage of about 15 people. They partied in the VIP section and filmed the outing for season 2 of their E! series, Rob & Chyna.

MEGA

Rob was smiling when he walked through the crowd with Chyna, the eyewitness says, adding that they both seemed to be having a good time together.



Taking shots throughout the night, the pair stayed hydrated with Fiji water. At one point, Chyna got a massage from a stripper and later sat on Rob's lap.

Chyna and the Arthur George sock designer, who split for a few days before Christmas Following typical drama, welcomed their first child together in November. Chyna is already mom to son King Cairo, 4, whom she shares with ex Tyga. The rapper has been dating Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner since 2014.

Late last month, Kardashian posted a cute photo of Chyna and Dream on Instagram. "My babies," he captioned the pic.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



