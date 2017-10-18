BACKGRID

Putting her best foot forward. Blac Chyna was seen stopping by Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, October 17, in the midst of her lawsuit with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and his famous family.

Chyna, 29, kept a low profile as she shopped with a friend. The former E! star sported a tight black and white jumpsuit, Adidas and a black beanie that she accessorized with large diamond-studded black frames, a white watch and a square-shaped pursue reading “Queen” on one side and “All I need is love and wi-fi” on the other.

The Rob and Chyna alum looked calm and chic despite her legal battle against the sock enthusiast and his family. As previously reported, in documents obtained by Us Weekly, Chyna alleged that she, Rob, E! and their production company had all expressed interested in shooting a second season of the series. However, the Kardashian klan used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.” Kris Kenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all named in the lawsuit for allegedly interfering with the show’s production. Chyna claimed that the women contacted E! in February to “demand the network not proceed with a second season of Rob & Chyna.”

Sources connected to E! denied the allegations to TMZ, claimed that Chyna refused to be in the same room as Rob, which made filming another season impossible.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about the lawsuit, saying that the Kardashian family “decided to start a war by trashing [Chyna] online repeatedly, so it’s on … and we are going to vigorously fight for Chyna in this case.”

Added Bloom: “Even though Chyna left Rob at the end of 2016, the network was still interested in doing season two of the show. How would these two live separate lives and coparent a baby? Would they get back together? This is classic reality show material, but the show was killed. China’s rep was told it was because the Kardashian family would not allow it to go forward.”

The former couple, who began dating in January 2016 before ultimately splitting in December 2016, reached a custody agreement in September over their 11-month-old daughter, Dream “Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” Bloom told Us in a statement at the time, noting that Rob does not have “more than 50 percent custody.”

