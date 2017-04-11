Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Love Story

Power couple is an understatement. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have one of the most swoon-worthy, envy-inducing romances in Hollywood. Take a look back at their love story in the video above!

The A-list couple first met when they played love interests in 2011’s Green Lantern. While the movie didn’t exactly get rave reviews, the Shallows actress, 29, and the Deadpool star, 40, became fast friends (Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively was dating Penn Badgley at the time). But it wasn’t until a disastrous double date with other people that they realized there were “fireworks” between them.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fast-forward to September 2012: The ultra-private duo tied the knot in a secret and superchic wedding on a South Carolina plantation. Lively and Reynolds now share two daughters, James, 2, and Ines, 6 months, and live in the quiet upstate New York town of Bedford. Although they try to stay out the spotlight, they can’t help but gush about each other from time to time.

The Gossip Girl alum told Marie Claire in June 2016 that she quickly knew Reynolds was the one. “I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me,” she said. “I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”

The duo’s adorable kids made their public debut at Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December. “You make absolutely everything in my life better,” the Proposal actor said of his wife. “You’ve given me two of the most incredible children that I could have ever hoped to have. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential, so thank you. I love you.”

Watch the video to see the full timeline of their relationship!

