Blake Shelton: 'I Don't Blame' People for Wondering Why Gwen Stefani Is With Me

Blake Shelton joked in a new interview that he doesn't blame people for wondering why Gwen Stefani decided to date him.

The country crooner, 40, sat down with his fellow Voice coaches Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and yes, his girlfriend, Stefani, 47, for a Sunday, April 23, appearance on the Today show, where he candidly discussed his unlikely, still-going-strong romance with the “Hollaback Girl” songstress.

"In people's defense, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me," Shelton said when asked about the media attention his relationship with Stefani attracts. "I don't blame ’em."

The No Doubt frontwoman, who was only two seats down from her beau, replied, “You’re crazy, you’re crazy!”

Earlier in the interview, Shelton said that he hopes his and Stefani’s love life will stop making headlines soon. "I don't think it's mellowed out, really," he said. "I think we don't pay as much attention anymore. We're numb to it."

The “Came Here to Forget” singer added, "Any time you see a story about us, it's either that it's a fake relationship or that we're already married. Or we're gonna get married, or she's on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I'm sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!" (Stefani is a longtime vegan.)



As previously reported, Shelton and the L.A.M.B. designer, who began dating in November 2015, fell in love while filming their first season of The Voice together. As is well known, their relationship began months after Shelton finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, and Stefani called it quits on her nearly 14-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale that spring.

During an August 2016 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Shelton expressed his own disbelief about being Stefani's main man. “I still can’t believe it,” he shared at the time, before joking, “I thought she must have, like, some vision problems … Maybe she needs help, I don’t know.”

