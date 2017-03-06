Body-positive blogger Megan Jayne Crabbe’s before-and-after photos have gone viral since she posted them on Instagram last week, primarily because they are the reverse of what is expected. Watch the video to find out why she’s proud of her transformation!

In the “before” photo, the U.K.-based blogger looks thin and athletic with a hint of a six-pack. In the “after” shot, the 23-year-old appears curvier as she poses in a hot pink bra and panty set.

“THIS IS MY HAPPY BODY,” the bodyposipanda blogger wrote, describing how she “stopped starving herself and obsessively working out” and is much happier at a heavier weight. “Happiness isn't a size. And I wasted far too many years believing that it was.”

Courtesy of Megan Jayne Crabbe/Instagram

The Essex, England woman, who has struggled with body image and eating disorders for most of her life, was at her thinnest about 18 months ago when the “before” photo was taken.

“Every day, we see so many before-and-after weight-loss pictures,” Crabbe tells Us Weekly. “I started posting reverse before-and-afters just to show people that happiness really isn’t a size and that you can be happy in the body that you have, even if it is bigger than it once was.”

Her most recent side-by-side — in which she responds to her critics asking questions such as "Wait, so you just decided to RUIN your body?" — has gotten more than 124,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments. Many of them are supportive, but some of them question whether her choices are healthy.

“People think that because I’m bigger, I’m dying, which is just ridiculous,” Crabbe tells Us.



When she was thinner, she tells Us, “I was miserable; I was torturing myself. I was working out, like, three hours every day and eating so little. I was hungry and moody and miserable and I still wasn’t happy with my body.”

Since surviving anorexia as a teen, Crabbe has struggled with binge eating, exercise addiction and yo-yo dieting, but has now settled into the body she always fought against. “I never thought I’d be able to be happy in this body, this body that isn’t a size 6, that isn’t supertoned and superlean, but it’s soft and it’s comfortable for me,” she tells Us.

