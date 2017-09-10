Starting her off young. Beyoncé was in her hometown of Houston helping victims of Hurricane Harvey on Friday, September 8, and she had one very special helper — her daughter Blue Ivy.

In a series of photos posted on her Instagram account, the Grammy winner and her Beygood team worked to help those who lost their homes in the devastating natural disaster, serving food and posing for photos as she hugged and talked to the victims.

In one photo, clad in a denim jacket with pins on the pocket, Beyoncé, 36, handed styrofoam boxes to those in line as Blue Ivy watched. In another, she embraced a woman in a tight hug while smiling. She also shared a thoughtful quote placed on a brick building that read, “Truth is derived from love.”

As previously reported, the mother of three also stopped by St. John’s Church with Blue, her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams. Earlier in the day, Lawson and Williams served lunch to 400 of the hurricane’s victims.

In a statement to The Houston Chronicle, the “Sorry” singer said, “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

In addition to her time, her pastor confirmed that the “Formation” singer had also donated money, telling ET last month, “She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected … She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas."

At least 70 people died in the hurricane that hit Texas at the end of August, dumping several feet of rain and causing catastrophic flooding.

