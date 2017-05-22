A quick cat nap! Bobby Flay shared the cutest photo of himself sleeping with his cat, Nacho, on his stomach.

The celebrity chef, 52, posted the pic of his Marine Coon kitty curled up on the couch with him on Monday, May 22, via Nacho’s Instagram account. “I can only take a #selfie when this guy is sleeping. I hope he’s dreaming about what I’m eating next!” the caption read.

The Iron Chef America star recently opened up about his decision to finally get a cat and his love for 2-year-old Nacho. “As an adult, I had a 30-year drought without a cat in my home life. It was easy for me to make the excuse that I was never home,” Flay wrote in an essay for CBS News. "But what I was really nervous about was handling the responsibility of taking care of a new kitten — and making a 15-20 year commitment to a living, breathing creature. Well, I’m back in.”

The restaurateur added that Nacho makes him a “softer and more understanding person” with his presence in the house. "Nacho plays fetch, he opens every door in my house, he follows me from room to room, and is never out of ear shot. And neither am I!” Flay continued. "He travels with me almost wherever I go and, most importantly, shows me his love and affection constantly. Here’s the best part: it’s unconditional. Well, almost. He IS food-motivated.”

Follow Nacho’s Instagram account, @nachoflay, to see all his adorable pics!

