#Unbothered. Bow Wow spoke out about being mocked mercilessly on social media for posting a photo of a private jet and then being caught flying commercial. See what he had to say in the video above!

The drama began when the 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Monday, May 8, to share a photo of what appeared to be a chartered aircraft. “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop,” he captioned the photo. “Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv.”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

But a fellow passenger claimed to have spotted the hip-hop star on a commercial flight to New York City. “So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY,” the fan wrote alongside a Snapchat of the rapper seated on the plane. “But on Instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned, ‘traveling to NY today.’ Smh.”

Bow Wow on IG vs Bow Wow in real life 😂 pic.twitter.com/5fZsv3zApg — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 9, 2017

The post went viral online and inspired the #BowWowChallenge, in which social media users told similar fibs, but hilariously revealed the truth through expert use of memes, pics and captions.

When Bow Wow (real name: Shad Moss) stopped by Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning radio show on Thursday, May 11, he shared his thoughts about the Internet craze.

"I took the Greyhound here this morning," Moss — whose new reality series, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, premieres on WE tv Thursday, May 25 — joked. "I love it because people don't understand the scientific method to my madness. No. 1, I'm about to have the biggest show on WE tv, period. Period. I'm saying that right now."

According to the former child star, he couldn’t care less about what online trolls say. "You gotta just watch the show. Everything is for the show,” he explained. "It doesn't affect me, it doesn't affect the women, it doesn't affect the bank, it doesn't affect anything. I feel like people who react to certain things, I feel like that's how they would react if it was on them."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!