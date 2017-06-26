Nope, not true. Brad Pitt is not dating Sienna Miller or Elle Macpherson, contrary to recent reports, sources tell Us Weekly.

The actor, who split from wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016, attended the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend and was spotted at the event on Saturday, June 24, with Miller.

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Contrary to The Sun’s report that 53-year-old Pitt and Miller, 35, “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” an insider tells Us that there’s nothing romantic going on between the two.



“Brad was there with Bradley Cooper. Sienna is also good friends with Bradley Cooper. They were all hanging out as friends,” the insider informed Us. “There’s nothing going on there.”

Pitt was also recently linked to Elle Macpherson in Australia’s New Idea. The source tells Us that’s also just a rumor and “absolutely not true.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Instead, Pitt has been focusing on himself and his kids since his nasty split from Jolie, 42,.

During a candid interview with GQ Style in May, Pitt admitted that he needed to cut back on drinking. The director, who called himself a "professional" drinker who was "boozing too much,” explained that he now only drinks cranberry and fizzy water. "I've got my feelings in my fingertips again,” he said.

The Oscar winner has also turned to sculpting to find peace, and can often be found working at British sculptor Thomas Houseago’s studio in L.A.’s Frogtown neighborhood.

“I find vernacular in what you can make, rather than giving a speech,” he told GQ Style of his new hobby. “I find voice there that I need."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!