Finally time to celebrate? Brad Pitt threw a private party at Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, January 18, and left with a special favor for his kids.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

“Brad had an intimate party in one of the rooms,” a source tells Us Weekly. “He spent the night at the hotel and left in the morning with a big gold and white balloon arrangement that he wanted to take home for his kids.”



The actor, who is currently locked in a heated custody battle with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, also had his bodyguard take home the alcohol from the event.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“They brought out a few bottles of red wine and Perrier-Jouet champagne and loaded it into Brad’s car in the morning as he was leaving,” the source says. “He was very private and exited out the side door of the hotel.”



Pitt’s private party comes following a surprise appearance at a charity event in Malibu with Sting and Chris Cornell on January 14. Pitt also presented at the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood on January 8.



After largely staying out of the public eye since Jolie’s divorce filing on September 19, the Fight Club star has slowly started to reemerge with a new outlook on life.



“He’s exercising,” a close Pitt source previously told Us Weekly. “He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.” Added another insider, “He does a lot of weight training. He’s dedicated to clean living and eating right.”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



