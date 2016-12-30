Remembering a very lovely lady. Maureen McCormick and some members of The Brady Bunch cast reunited this week to pay tribute to the late Florence Henderson.



McCormick, 60, who played Henderson's eldest daughter, Marcia, on the beloved '70s sitcom, shared some photos from the gathering, which remembered the actress, singer and TV host, who died this Thanksgiving on November 24 of heart failure at the age of 82.



"Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence," McCormick captioned a photo on Twitter on Thursday, December 29, which showed her standing with a group that included her Brady Bunch costars Christopher Knight (who played Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).

Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence💞💓💗 pic.twitter.com/OHLHIxXj2Q — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 30, 2016

What a cool woman Marion Ross is! Love her and her zest for life and her loving spirit! pic.twitter.com/2HsK6hmn3T — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 30, 2016

The Dancing With the Stars alum also posted a pic with Happy Days' mom Marion Ross, who was a guest at the event. "What a cool woman Marion Ross is!" she captioned the photo with the 88-year-old. "Love her and her zest for life and her loving spirit!"



As Us Weekly previously reported, Henderson, who was best known for playing Carol Brady, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center just three days after making an appearance at the finale of Dancing With the Stars.



McCormick and her five Brady Bunch siblings later paid tribute to the Hollywood veteran, with Eve Plumb, who played middle sister Jan, writing that "Florence was a wonderful role model for me and all of us 'kids.'"



"She was also loving, warm, generous, and could tell a funny, dirty joke," Plumb, 58, continued. "I'm fortunate to have been able to know and to work with her. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and us 'kids.'"

