A brawl broke out inside a New Jersey courtroom on Friday, March 24, as the suspects accused in the deaths of two men found in a car registered to Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kim DePaola made their first court appearance.



The fight began after suspects Clarence Williams, 26, and Gerry Thomas, 28, were denied bail in the murder trial for Aaron Anderson, 27, and Antonio Vega Jr., 25, both of whom were discovered fatally shot in a scorched Audi owned by the former Bravo star earlier this month.

Aristide Economopoulos/NJ Advance Media/AP/Pool

NJ.com reported that Thomas was being led out of the Passaic County, New Jersey, courtroom in handcuffs when Anderson's mother, Michele Ryerson, and one of Thomas' female relatives started arguing and yelling obscenities at one another. According to the outlet, someone threw a cell phone at Thomas' relative and another woman standing on the bench was preparing to throw a sneaker, but was held back by a court officer.

Thomas' lawyer, Gregg Aprile, demanded the names of the woman involved in the brawl. A spokesman for the Passaic County Sheriff's office told NJ.com that charges are pending for a person involved in the altercation.



Jerritt Clark/GettyImages.com

Williams and Thomas were arrested on Monday, March 20, and appeared in court via video conference from the Passaic County Jail the following day. They plead not guilty to the charges, according to NJ.com.

The Audi registered in DePaola's name was primarily driven by her son, Chris Camiscioli, who was close friends with Anderson. DePaola addressed the incident on Instagram last week, writing, "I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this very difficult time. My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences go out to the victims' families of this truly horrific tragedy."

