Family feud. Brielle Biermann slammed Kenya Moore on Twitter in an escalation of her mom Kim Zolciak’s ongoing battle with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar.

“Kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch,” the 20-year-old tweeted late on Saturday, July 22.

When a commenter replied, “You won’t @ her tho,” Biermann responded, “I don’t need to! She stalks me and my mom.”

On Sunday, July 23, Moore, 46, appeared to respond to the diss, posting a photo on Instagram and writing, “#aboutlastnight Everywhere you look there are haters… don’t let them dull your shine or steal your joy. #shine #happy #thatsMrsDalyToYou #whytheystaymad #obsessed #kenyamoore #rhoa.”

A few hours later Biermann tweeted a screen shot of a conversation with a male friend where they dissed Moore again.

Remember this ... or make sure you have friends around you who can remind you of this 👊🏼 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Zolciak hasn’t directly addressed her daughter’s tweets but she posted a Mark Twain quote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, writing, “Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.”

“Remember this … or make sure you have friends around you who can remind you of this,” she added.

The bad blood between Moore and Zolciak that has surfaced from time to time on the Bravo reality TV hit bubbled up again in May as talk swirled that the Don’t Be Tardy star was headed back to RHOA.

The former beauty queen told The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York that Zolciak was coming back because she “needs a check.”

The skin care maven, 38, posted a clip of the interview on Instagram and warned Moore, "Sweetie don't try and come for me so you can have a story line next season."

Zolciak confirmed on Tuesday, July 18 that she’d finalized her deal to return for the show’s 10th season. “FINALLY! After many months of negotiations, I’m happy and excited to confirm that as of today my deal is done!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m coming to play with the ladies over at RHOA.”



