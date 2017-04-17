Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Beach Date PDA Is the Cutest

It's a date! Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, were all smiles as they spent Saturday, April 15, soaking up the Southern California sun — and each other's affection.

Beautiful day in Malibu with @samasghari 💙💙💙 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

The couple, who met while filming her music video for "Slumber Party," shared the same adorable photo on their respective social media accounts. "Beautiful day in Malibu," the Grammy winner captioned the pic, adding three blue hearts. Her fitness model beau echoed the sentiment, writing "Beautiful day with this beautiful lady" with a beach umbrella emoji.



Beautiful day with this beautiful lady 🏖 A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

While their romance is red-hot now, it didn't start off that way. "I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time,” recalled the Grammy winner during a Friday, January 20, interview on CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast. “We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."

Spears and Asghari ended up chatting about her favorite food (sushi), which eased the initial awkwardness. It still took the pop princess a good five months to call Asghari after he gave her his number during filming. But their spark has been going strong ever since. "He is just a really fun, funny person," Spears said during the CBS Radio interview.



What comes next in their relationship and in Spears' career are both question marks. The singer, 35, recently announced that she'll be ending her Vegas residency in December. "Our next move is undecided," her manager Larry Rudolph has said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!