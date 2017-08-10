Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A Britney Spears concert quickly came to a halt after an unknown person rushed the stage during a show for her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas. The show was taking place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, on Wednesday, August 9, when a man climbed up on the stage while Spears was performing — and the star feared that he might have had a gun.

The moment was captured on video by concertgoers from different angles, and one shows the moment the person was tackled by security guards, before the singer, 35, even realized something was happening.

my baby almost got attacked on stage tonight I wanna cry pic.twitter.com/pKRESY6dQT — Emanuel Jenner (@emanueljenner) August 10, 2017

While Spears was still performing her hit song "(You Drive Me) Crazy” and unaware of what was going on right behind her, she continued interacting with the crowd, saying, “Are you guys having fun?”

The crowd’s attention had drifted to what was happening on stage and that is when Spears realized her dancers and the security crew were holding the person down, while three other bodyguards went over to surround the pop star.

“Is everything okay? What’s going on?” she asked, while the microphone was still on. Spears appeared visibly shaken and said, “He has a gun?” and that is when she was quickly rushed off the stage.

In the videos, it shows that he was carried out in handcuffs while the crowd booed him and threw insults his way, but it was not clear on whether or not the man was actually carrying a gun. According to fans on Twitter, Spears returned to the stage to finish the rest of the show after the incident.

