Britney Spears is ending her Piece of Me show in Las Vegas in December, her manager, Larry Rudolph said in an interview on Friday, April 7.

The singer's successful residency at the Axis theater at Planet Hollywood will close on December 31, when her four-year contract expires, Rudolph told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.



Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc

But Spears' Vegas manager didn't rule out a return to Sin City for the "Make Me…" songstress, whose residency has been a hit since she opened the show in December 2013 — and reportedly earned her a salary of $15 million a year.

"Our next move is undecided," Rudolph said. "We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas."

"Anything is possible," he said. "Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward."

The mother of two, 35, has previously spoken about how the residency gave her a sense of stability and allowed her to spend more time with her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden, 10.

In an interview with Billboard in 2015, she explained that she was inspired by Celine Dion, who has had a Vegas residency since 2003. "I was actually jealous, like, 'Oh, my gosh, she gets to be in one place all the time,'" she said. "Everything clicked: To have your children and your family and that way of life, it just makes sense to have everything in one place."

Spears ends her current run on Saturday, April 8, and will be back for more shows on May 3. She is also prepping to perform in Asia and Israel.

After she takes a break, Rudolph told the Review-Journal that the Grammy winner "might tour, she might work on a new album."

