Britney Spears arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

The new fab five? Britney Spears joked that she’s found the perfect replacement for Camila Cabello in Fifth Harmony — her sister!

The “Slumber Party” songstress, 35, shared a meme of Jamie Lynn Spears Photoshopped into the girl group’s first photo since Cabello’s controversial exit in December. In the pic, the Zoey 101 alum, 25, and the four remaining Fifth Harmony members — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — are all wearing matching red outfits on a red background.



My sister is now the fifth member 😜😜😜 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

“My sister is now the fifth member,” Britney jokingly captioned the Tuesday, January 24, Instagram post of her country singer sibling.



The “Sledgehammer” singers totally approved of the suggestion! “We’ve got plenty of room for a Sixth,” the group’s official account commented on the post along with several heart-eyed emojis. It’s unclear if they're still including Cabello, 19, as an honorary member, if they already have a replacement in the works or if they’re suggesting both Britney and Jamie Lynn join.



Since the “Bad Things” singer’s messy departure, Fifth Harmony performed for the first time as a quartet at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards in L.A. last week. The ladies, who sounded amazing but noticeably different, replaced Cabello’s opening verse on the track with a group performance, and Jauregui took over the rest of her solo parts.



KMazur/WireImage.com

As previously reported, Cabello announced in December that she was splitting from the group to work on her own music. The other girls then alleged that they were first informed of the news “via her representative.” The Taylor Swift squad member countered by saying her pals were aware of her solo career plans.



