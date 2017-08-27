JB Lacroix/WireImage

Brooklyn Decker, who recently launched her #DealBrag campaign with RetailMeNot to show off her best steals, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her.

1. My dream car was a blue 1973 Ford Bronco. It was my first splurge.

2. I sniff my fingers all the time. It’s strange.

3. I started a tech company, Finery.com, with one of my closest friends.

4. I once performed both parts of “When You Believe” by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston at a talent show. My friend pulled out. I was so terrible and mortified. I never sang publicly again.



5. I became very afraid of heights after I had a baby.

6. I played the violin for seven years. I can still play “Canon in D Major.” Beyond that, nada.

7. During a particularly heated game of Bananagrams, I threw all the tiles against a wall.

8. Speaking of bananas, I lost the fifth-grade spelling bee to that word.

9. Andy Roddick and I cut our honeymoon short. We got bored after we did every activity in the brochure in four days, and flew to Charlotte to go to a Dave Matthews Band concert with my parents.

10. I love interior decorating and anything home-related.

11. I hate buying things for full price. I love the RetailMeNot app because it saves me tons of dough.

12. We didn’t have a TV growing up ... I miss all ’90s references.

13. I’m very, very shy when I’m not at home. I have to muster up the courage at work on set.

14. The West Wing is my all-time favorite show. I was introduced to it in politics class at school. (We didn’t have a TV, remember?)

15. I dominate the games Catch Phrase and Heads Up.

16. I come from a long line of firefighters: my granddad, great uncle, uncle, cousin and now my little brother.

17. My first time surfing was with Jimmy Buffett.

18. Special Olympics is one of my favorite organizations out there. I love them dearly.

19. My first car was a 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet. I had three windows shot out, so I drove around with trash bags over them.

20. My mom, grandma and I have the same birthday.

21. I have a crazy, unreasonable fear of toads.

22. I live in the woods — quite literally.

23. I was my senior class president. Not because my peers wanted it, but because I ran uncontested.

24. I’ve had one fractured bone and one set of stitches. My little brother, Jordan (nicknamed Crash), is responsible for both.

25. My bulldogs are Billie Jean and Bob Costas and, yes, both the real Billie Jean King and Bob Costas know.

