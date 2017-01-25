Bruno Mars performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 at Staples Center on Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Don't believe me? Just watch! Bruno Mars is set to take the stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12, at the Los Angeles Staples Center. The 31-year-old four-time Grammy winner, currently nominated for Album of the Year for his songwriting and producing work on Adele's 25, will perform at the event for the first time since 2013, when he stole the show with a high-energy rendition of "Locked Out of Heaven" and a tribute to Bob Marley.

Music's biggest night, which will be hosted by The Late Late Show's James Corden, has a star-studded lineup planned. Check out the list below to see who else is slated to perform.



Joern Pollex/Getty Images

Adele



Ten-time Grammy Award winner Adele is returning for her fourth Grammy performance, in which she'll belt out a hit from her latest megablockbuster album, 25. The "Hello" singer, 28, is nominated this year for five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Frederick M. Brown/DCNYRE2017/Getty Images

John Legend



The star, who most recently penned and performed the hit "Start a Fire" in the Oscar-nominated film La La Land (in which he also stars), will also have a spot on the Grammy stage. Legend, 38, has snagged 10 Grammy wins in the past, including Best Song Written for Visual Media in 2016 for his song "Glory" (with Common) from the film Selma.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban



Blown away! Country superstars Underwood and Urban are scheduled to take the stage together in a duet. This year, the 2005 American Idol winner, 33, is up for Best Country Solo Performance category for "Church Bells." Australia native Urban, 49, is nominated in two categories: Best Country Solo Performance for "Blue Ain't Your Color" and Best Country Album for "Ripcord."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Metallica



The eight-time Grammy-winning rock group are longtime Grammy favorites. "It's been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we're thrilled to be asked back," the band wrote in a January 14 post on their website. "We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night."

