Bruno Mars on December 7, 2014 in Washington, DC.

Bruno Mars would give up anything to have his mother back — including his world-famous career. During a candid interview with Latina magazine, the “24K Magic” singer, 31, opened up about his mom Bernadette’s sudden 2013 death.



“My life has changed,” he admitted. “She’s more than my music. If I could trade music to have her back, I would. I always hear her say, ‘Keep going and keep doing it.’"



The Grammy winner’s mom died unexpectedly at the age of 55 from a brain aneurysm.

“You just gotta know that she’s with me everywhere I go,” he added of his mom, who had six kids total. “It’s something that you can’t imagine – the pain and the things that you keep going back to: ‘I wish I would’ve done this or said this.’ You just have to see life differently. It shows you the real importance of life. Nothing else matters in this world but family and your loved ones.”

Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, said that while his mom taught him how to “love,” his dad, Pedro Hernandez, is responsible for his music.

“My whole sense of rhythm is because my dad was teaching me bongos as a kid,” he shared. “He’s an old-school working musician, so that’s where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father. I remember at the time, me and my sisters would be a little embarrassed when he would take us to school in his big-ass Cadillac. No one had Cadillacs in Hawaii. But my dad would show up in some boat-looking Caddy wearing some silky s--t, and we’d run out into the car as soon as possible. And here I am wearing the swap-meet gold, driving Cadillacs.”

