In the hot seat! Busy Philipps helped interview her ex-boyfriend Colin Hanks while cohosting Live! With Kelly on Tuesday, January 31, and it wasn’t awkward at all! No, really, despite dating for years during their teens and early twenties, the two stars are still close pals. Watch the cute clip above!

“We are very, very close friends now. His wife [Samantha Bryant] and I are very tight. He and my husband [Marc Silverstein] hang out. But we dated for a long time, actually. He's really excited that I am here cohosting,” Philipps, 37, told Kelly Ripa before Hanks, 39, joined them and joked that “it’s not awkward going on national television and being interviewed by your old college girlfriend.”

Ripa then asked why they broke up. “Honestly, I was a jerk,” Philipps candidly shared, while Hanks added, “I was too.”

The pair met when they were 18 and 19 years old and dated while studying at Loyola Marymount University in the '90s.

Asked if it’s weird to hang out with her now-husband, screenwriter Silverstein, and her ex-boyfriend, Philipps admitted, “I do have moments where I think, How cool that we knew each other at this formative moment in our lives and are still so close.”



Hanks agreed, recalling, “We got our first television show the same week. We got our first movies within the same week. We were able to go through these really special moments in young actors' lives together. Now we also get to do morning school drop-off together! Our kids are in the same school."

Philipps married How to Be Single screenwriter Silverstein in June 2007 and together they have kids Birdie, 8, and Cricket, 3. Hanks tied the knot with Bryant in May 2010 and they have daughters Olivia, 5, and Charlotte, 3.

