Audrey and Jen forever! Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams' BFF status began as many college friendships do — over "box wine."

The Cougar Town alum, 37, opened up about their solid bond while attending the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on Sunday, April 2.

"From sharing cheap wine, to Michelle's well-deserved fourth Oscar nomination, to all the personal work that we've put in to be the women that we are today," she told Us Weekly and other reporters. "Because you just have to focus on what's really important in life, and that's your friends and your family, and the life that you build."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Philipps and Williams, 36, met when they starred together on Dawson's Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003. (Philipps landed a series regular role in season 5 and 6.) The actors — along with costars James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes — filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Philipps and Williams have been close ever since. In fact, Philipps is often Williams' plus-one at red carpet events. They attended the Oscars together in February when Williams was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Manchester by the Sea.

"For the most part, these awards shows, while they are fun, they're high-pressure for the people who are nominated, and for those walking the red carpet. You know you're going to be torn asunder if people don't like your outfit or your dress. You're up for an award that you may or may not win. There are all these other factors at play," Philipps said. "I think for her, and for me too, to have each other by our sides as we go through this process, and when she's been nominated, or on other red carpets that we've done together, or events, it's just great to have somebody that can be your touchstone for reality. Maybe I'm giving away a secret, but we always try right before we get to one of these red carpets to just look at each other and say, 'Don't forget how lucky we are. This is our life now.'"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!