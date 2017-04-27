What's the big deal? Caitlyn Jenner didn't see an issue with her daughter Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial. The Secrets of My Life author opened up about the controversy during Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, April 16. Listen to the interview above!

"I saw [the commercial] and thought 'That is so cool!' It was cute and I guess I didn’t see all the things other people saw," the former Olympian, 67, who also had daughter Kylie, 19, with ex-wife Kris Jenner, said. "Kendall said, 'I'm a model, they hired me to go do this.' She went down and shot the thing in a few days somewhere…then it came out and all hell broke loose. I felt sorry for Kendall."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Unlike Caitlyn, many were upset over the Pepsi ad, which appeared to make light of social movements such as Black Lives Matter. In the commercial, the model stops a protest by simply handing a police officer a can of soda.

The company pulled the ad amid the backlash. "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the brand said in a statement on April 5. "Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

Kendall, meanwhile, kept a low-profile for a few weeks. "[She] feels horrible," an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. "Kendall had zero involvement in the creative process. The spot was finalized prior to signing her as a spokesperson."

