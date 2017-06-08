Caitlyn Jenner’s New Puppy Bertha Is Already a Golf Pro

Fits right in! Caitlyn Jenner took her adorable new puppy, Bertha, to the golf course on Thursday, June 8.

“Bertha's first day at the golf course. She hit the ball quite well considering she's two months old,” Jenner captioned a sweet snap of the pup sitting in a golf cart.

The I Am Cait star, 67, announced on Instagram on Monday that she’d adopted the adorable little girl.

A new member of my family- Bertha, two months old. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

“A new member of my family — Bertha, two months old,” Jenner captioned a snap of herself holding the sweet animal, who looked adorable in a teeny bandanna.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Jenner, who also has horses on her property in Malibu, left their family dog, Gabbana, with Khloe Kardashian following her split from ex-wife Kris Jenner. (The two divorced after 22 years of marriage.)

"I was immediately like, ‘Let me take Gabbana!’” Kardashian wrote on her website in 2016. “She was the family dog, and since Kendall and Kylie both moved out, I thought Gabbana was lonely. I wanted her to have a fun home again!!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!