That’s her girl. Camila Cabello revealed in a new interview that she gets romantic advice from her famous bestie Taylor Swift, who she says is well-versed in the dating department.



Chatting with the Sun’s Dan Wootton on Wednesday, February 1, the 19-year-old Fifth Harmony alum revealed why she goes to Swift for guidance.



"We talk about love a lot," Cabello said. "And if I ever have any questions about love or if there's anything that I'm going through at the time, whether it's with a boy or with a friend, she's a very good person to ask those kind of questions."



The “Bad Things” singer — who has previously been linked to pop heartthrobs Austin Mahone and Shawn Mendes — added: “She’s very knowledgeable about that stuff.”



Swift has a lot of experience to draw from when giving Cabello her input. The “Blank Space” songstress has dated stars including Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles.

Though Cabello has sought out Swift’s counsel on relationships, she isn’t currently fixated on finding a boyfriend. Instead, she is focused on her career as a budding solo artist after her sudden — and contentious — exit from Fifth Harmony in December.



"I spent five years dedicated to the group and all of us focusing on the group and it was an amazing journey. I'm so proud of everything that we achieved together and every moment that we had together,” she said. "But you know, just like any artist I felt like it was time to explore my own artistic vision so I just followed my heart and here I am. So those are my plans, I'm just writing now and I'm so excited about just, making music and making the visuals and creating that whole world."



