Camila Cabello is no longer in, well, harmony with her ex-bandmates. The former Fifth Harmony member — she announced in December she was leaving the girl group to embark on a solo career — revealed to Billboard that she doesn’t speak to Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui or Normani Kordei.

Though the 19-year-old said she tried to reach out, she told the mag, “I don’t want to get into the details of all that, because it was really intense and it’s hard for me to talk about. It makes me sad.”

MILLER MOBLEY EXCLUSIVLEY FOR BILLBOARD MAGAZINE

Her contentious exit from the group is well documented. When the “Bad Things” singer announced her plans to leave, the four remaining members issued an icy statement alleging they’d been informed of the news “via her representatives.” Cabello, in turn, responded with a note of her own saying she was “shocked” by their words because Hernandez, 23, Hansen, 19, Jauregui, 20, and Kordei, 20, were well aware of her plans to leave.

MILLER MOBLEY EXCLUSIVLEY FOR BILLBOARD MAGAZINE

“I was always super open [that] I couldn’t just sing other people’s words and be totally happy with that,” she explained in her Billboard interview. (Her cover image was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus using the new Portrait mode.) “You have to follow and honor that inner voice. I always encouraged the girls to do the same.”

Cabello added that she hoped her announcement “would be a peaceful turning of the page and we would root for each other. But I only got love for them.”





Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Despite the drama, the Cuba native said she has no regrets: “The easiest route would be to shut my mouth, sing the songs, wear the clothes and keep going, you know?” However, she noted, “I have it in my DNA. The way my mom raised me, it has always been: Don’t settle. Jump and hope you grow wings on the way down. I feel alive!”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!