Camila Cabello briefly addressed her exit from Fifth Harmony during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday, January 31.

Amid much drama at the time, Cabello, 19, left the group, which was formed on season 2 of The X Factor in 2012, last month to pursue a solo career.

"Obviously being here is incredible," she said of the next chapter. "It was incredible then; it's going to be incredible now."

She added: "It's all love. It's all music."

It wasn't all love and light last month, however. The remaining members — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — said in a statement to fans that they learned of Cabello's decision via her representatives. Cabello later denied the claims on Twitter.

"I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing. The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group' is simply not true," she tweeted on December 19. "As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness."

Despite the tension, the singers have all moved on. The band performed for the first time without Cabello at the People's Choice Awards on January 18 and plan to release their third album this year. On Monday, Cabello performed "Bad Things" with Machine Gun Kelly during The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

