Cardi B Shuts Down Offset Engagement Rumors

Despite recent rumors that she’s engaged to Offset, Cardi B insists that the couple isn’t planning to walk down the aisle just yet. "It is not true!” the rapper, 34, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27, adding: “I’m happy.”

As for the white dress that she wore for the occasion, Cardi B insists that there was no deeper meaning to the outfit. “Looking like I'm getting married,” she said. “But I'm not there."

While the couple, who first went public with their romance in February, isn’t planning to say “I do” in the near future, the “Bodak Yellow” performer opened up about the intimate moments that help make their relationship work. "A lot of love, sex, communication,” she explained. “Spits, throats, mouths.”

However, a source tells Us exclusively that the couple is continuing to head in a more serious direction. "Cardi and Offset are not engaged yet, but they are moving very very fast!” says the insider. "They say they are living together, but they both have shows for the foreseeable future so they’re going to spend as much time together as they did before.”

"Offset has bought Cardi so many diamonds, bags, shoes, he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on her and she is so in love with him,” the source continues. "I can see them getting engaged, but the report they got engaged over the weekend is not true. They do call each other husband and wife, though."

