Bring baby to work day! Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, brought his 6-week-old son, Jameson, to his motorcycle shop on Wednesday, February 22, adorably changing his diaper among bikes and tools.

“Jamo putting in some shop time with pop yesterday 👍👍. My motorcycle lift doubles well as a changing table!!” the retired motorcycle racer captioned an adorable photo of the father-son duo via Instagram. “Thanks for the 📷 mama @pink #GetThemStartedYoung @foxracing @indianmotorcycle.”

In the cute image, Hart, 41, wears a black T-shirt and backwards cap as he leans over his tiny tot, who gazes up at his proud papa while wearing a gray-and-white striped onesie and white cap. An impressive array of motorcycles can be seen in the background.

Hart and Pink welcomed their second child together the day after Christmas, on Monday, December 26. At the time, the “Just Like Fire” singer, 37, announced the happy news via Instagram with a sepia-toned image of herself smiling down at their bundle of joy.

She also posted an image of Hart protectively cradling Jameson while sitting in a hospital chair, captioning the shot, “I love my baby daddy.” The couple are also parents to daughter Willow, 5.

Jameson has already had an active few weeks since his birth. In January, the newborn joined Hart, Pink and Willow at the Women’s March in California. Proud mama Pink shared an image of the family of four getting ready to take to the streets with a photo she captioned, “We march together.”

