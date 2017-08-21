Carole Radziwill's boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, shared a NSFW tribute to the Real Housewives of New York City star in honor of her 54th birthday on Sunday, August 20.

The chef, 32, took to Instagram to post two throwback photos of his girlfriend, including one that showed her flashing her breasts in a white and blue rash guard and bikini bottoms. "HBD @caroleradziwill #54," he wrote, adding emojis of a party popper and a red heart.

In the second snap, which was also taken during the couple's March vacation to Little Torch Key, Florida, Radziwill posed for the camera in a long-sleeve white top, a white sun hat and oversize sunglasses. Kenworthy captioned the post with the same text, this time using emojis of a birthday cake and a crown.



The longtime pair have been plagued by split rumors as of late. After the Bravo star unfollowed her beau on Instagram earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly, "They are still friends. They aren't as close as they used to be. They didn't quite break up. They are still together all the time."



Radziwill revealed in a June episode of RHONY that Kenworthy had moved out of her NYC apartment. "I'm happy that he found a place," she told costar Bethenny Frankel. "It's time for him to have his own place. I'm not sad. I think six months of living together was a lot for me."



Fellow RHONY star Dorinda Medley didn't see a problem with the foodie moving out the journalist's apartment either. "It was just a transitional thing," Medley, 52, told Us in an exclusive interview earlier this month. "She never had any intent to have him live there full time. ... She called it shackin' up. They were shackin' up, and now they're un-shackin' up!"

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

