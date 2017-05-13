Carolina Herrera took to Instagram on Saturday, May 13, to pay tribute to her nephew Reinaldo Jose Herrera and his business partner Fabrizio Mendoza, who were kidnapped and killed in Venezuela.

"Thank you so much for all your thoughtful messages," the fashion designer, 78, wrote. "The family and I appreciate your kindness. Our only hope is that the tragic assassination of our young nephew, Reinaldo and his colleague, Fabrizio will serve to mitigate the terrible carnage and murders that are committed against our youth in Venezuela. The Electoral Results must be respected. The Communist Dictatorship must go."

Authorities confirmed to the Associated Press that Reinaldo, 34, and Mendoza, 31, were found dead inside a truck on a highway near Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday, May 11. According to multiple reports, the men were abducted by a group of criminals while eating dinner at a Caracas restaurant on Thursday night.



Citing Venezuelan media reports, NBC 6 reported that authorities said the group asked for ransom for Reinaldo and Mendoza. Though the ransom was reportedly paid, both men were still murdered.



Carolina is best known for dressing several First Ladies, including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

