Her star is still shining! Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared a sweet tribute to the late Florence Henderson, who competed on the ABC dance competition before her death in November 2016.

"I had to take some time last night with my favorite person, Florence Henderson," Inaba, 49, captioned a photo of herself crouching down near the late Brady Bunch actress' new star on the ballroom floor. "We have a star on the floor in her honor. I miss her person but will always feel her beautiful spirit in presence. Life is short but love is forever. ❤ Rest In Peace Beautiful Angel... #florencehenderson #dwts #rip #angel."

I had to take some time last night with my favorite person, Florence Henderson. We have a star on the floor in her honor. I miss her person but will always feel her beautiful spirit in presence. Life is short but love is forever. ❤ Rest In Peace Beautiful Angel...🙏 #florencehenderson #dwts #rip #angel A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Henderson competed with professional dancer Corky Ballas on season 11 of DWTS, back in 2010. Though she was the fifth contestant eliminated that year, she made a big impression on viewers, her fellow cast members and the judges. Henderson was also a fixture in the audience when her former Brady Bunch costar Maureen McCormick danced alongside pro Artem Chigvintsev on season 23 last year.



Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Ahead of Monday night's premiere, cohost Tom Bergeron announced on Instagram that a star had been added to the ballroom floor in honor of the late actress. "A lovely addition to our ballroom in memory of a lovely lady," he wrote.

A lovely addition to our ballroom in memory of a lovely lady. @dancingabc #dwts A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Henderson died of heart failure at the age of 82 on November 24, 2016. Three days before her death, she looked healthy when she attended a taping of DWTS to cheer on McCormick, 60.



Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!