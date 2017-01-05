Their final moments. The audio for Carrie Fisher's and Debbie Reynolds’ 911 emergency calls was released on Thursday, January 5, just one week after the mother-daughter duo died within a day of each other.

In the clip of Fisher’s cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to LAX on Friday, December 23, obtained by TMZ, a woman from United Airlines Operations can be heard trying to keep calm as she details Fisher’s fast-deteriorating condition.



“We have one of our international flights coming in from London. It’s about 10 minutes out, and it’s a medical emergency for a passenger in [seat number],” the woman can be heard relaying to the 911 dispatcher. Later, when the dispatcher tries to confirm how far out the plane — which originated in London — is from the airport, the woman reveals that the pilot has sped up its pace to get to L.A. more quickly.



As previously reported, Fisher suffered a massive heart attack while on the flight, and though people on board administered CPR, the Star Wars actress didn’t have a pulse for 10 minutes after landing. She later died at UCLA Medical Center on Tuesday, December 27, after spending four days in the ICU.



Her mother, legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds, was at her son Todd’s home when she suffered a stroke one day later, on Wednesday, December 28, and the man who placed the call to 911 was clearly distraught.



In the clip, also obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard breathing heavily into the phone, unable to answer basic questions about Reynolds’ condition, including, “Is she awake? Is she alert? Can you wake her up?” At one point, the man mentions that Todd was caring for the actress in the other room.



The Singin' in the Rain actress passed away shortly after being rushed to the hospital. She was 84.

