Forever remembered. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be celebrated at a joint public memorial on March 25 held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, TMZ reports. According to the site, a James Blunt tribute song will be dedicated to the late actors.



Steve Granitz/WireImage

Blunt and Fisher were close friends. The Star Wars icon was his daughter’s godmother.

TMZ reports that Blunt won’t be performing but that the track will play during a photo montage. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and a dance tribute from Debbie Reynolds’ dance school are also scheduled to take place while costumes and memorabilia will be on display for fans to observe.

The memorial, which will take place in the 1,200 seat theater, will be live streamed on Fisher and Reynolds’ websites.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd is expected to attend as well as Fisher’s beloved dog, Gary.

As previously reported, Reynolds died on December 28 at the age of 84 from intracerebral hemorrhage, also known as a stroke. She passed away just one day after her daughter died on December 27 from cardiac arrest at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack while on board a flight from London to LAX.

