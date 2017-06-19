Carrie Fisher’s autopsy report reveals that the actress had cocaine and other drugs in her system when she fell unconscious while aboard a flight from London on December 23.

“[Fisher] had a history of sleep apnea and bipolar disorder, which was under therapy,” reads the report, obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, June 19. “Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was preformed during the fight and while being transported to a local hospital. Urine toxicology on admission to the hospital was positive for cocaine, methadone, ethanol and opiates.”

The celebrated actress died four days later on December 27.

Action Press/startraksphoto.com

The report notes that Fisher’s “exposure to cocaine took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of the sample that was obtained” meaning that “cocaine was administered possibly as early as 12-20-16.” The coroners weren’t not able to pinpoint the exact time of heroin or MDMA use.



“Ms. Fisher suffered what appeared to be a cardiac arrest on the airplane accompanied by vomiting and with a history of sleep apnea,” the report concluded. “Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death.”

As previously reported, the Star Wars actress, who died at the age of 60, also had a buildup of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries.

The actress was vocal about battling drug addiction and mental illness. In her books and during live performances, she candidly discussed smoking marijuana at age 13, used LSD by 21 and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 24.

In a statement to Us Weekly, her daughter, Billie Lourd, also addressed her mother’s struggles.

"[She] battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life," Lourd told Us on Saturday, June 17. “She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. ... I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."

One day after after Fisher died, her mom, actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away at the age of 84.

