Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Carrie Fisher once sent a cow's tongue to a producer after he sexually assaulted her longtime friend, screenwriter Heather Ross.

Ross revealed during an interview with 94.9 MIXfm on Thursday, October 12, that an unnamed Oscar-winning producer climbed on top of her in a car years ago and allegedly began making unwanted sexual advances. She told the Tucson, Arizona, radio station that she managed to get away as the producer shouted, "You'll never make a movie in my town ... Get the F out of my car!"

The writer later confided in Fisher, who took matters into her own hands. "About two weeks later, she sent me a message online and said, 'I just saw [him] at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow,'" Ross recalled of the late Star Wars actress, who died at the age of 60 in December 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest.



"I asked her what was inside and she said, 'It was a cow tongue from Jerry's Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, 'If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!'" Ross explained.

"It felt validating to know ... this woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend. That's who she was," she continued. "She spoke out and put things out there in your face."

Though the screenwriter did not identify the producer, she said he was not Harvey Weinstein.

As previously reported, Weinstein, 65, came under fire earlier this month after The New York Times and The New Yorker published blistering exposés detailing nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct allegations against him. He has since been fired from The Weinstein Company and removed from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. In addition, the former executive's wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has left him and he has entered a treatment center in Arizona. In a statement to Us, a spokesperson for Weinstein said he "unequivocally" denies "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.