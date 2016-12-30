One of her many talents. Carrie Fisher spoke in near-fluent French while promoting the first Star Wars movie in a 1977 interview.



The actress, who died on Tuesday at the age of 60 in Los Angeles after suffering a medical emergency onboard a flight from London to LAX on Friday, December 23, discusses the sci-fi hit with French journalists in the recently resurfaced clip.

As her costar Harrison Ford sat beside her smoking a cigarette, the actress, who was just out of her teens, said she hoped Star Wars would be a big hit, and praised director George Lucas for creating her now-iconic Princess Leia role.

“He also wrote the script to Star Wars and he made the character very specific, very well I think, because she's not a victim, the Princess. She is very strong, " Fisher explained in French, adding: “There aren't a lot of strong females in films right now.”

In addition to her role in Star Wars, Fisher was a bestselling author of her autobiographical book Wishful Drinking, which she then starred in as a one-woman show, and wrote five other books including Postcards From The Edge, which was made into a 1990 movie starring Meryl Streep.

Previously married to singer Paul Simon, Fisher was survived by her daughter, Scream Queens star Billie Lourd.



Tragically, one day after Fisher’s death, her mother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, also died in Los Angeles at the age of 86 after suffering what is believed to be a stroke. Her last words were “I want to be with Carrie,” her producer son, Todd Fisher told the Associated Press.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



