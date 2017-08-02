Talk about a family outing! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, were joined by the actor's brother, Casey Affleck, during a night out in Hollywood on Tuesday, August 1.

The trio enjoyed the annual Saturday Night Live character comedy showcase at iO West comedy club, where Shookus, 37, was the guest of honor. "She was more in a work role, being a talent scout for SNL, rather than having a romantic date night," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of the SNL producer, who attended the same event last year with Jon Hamm.

Casey, 41, arrived at the venue approximately 10 minutes after Ben, 44, and Shookus, and took a seat next to his older brother. "Casey and Lindsay said hello to each other and then Casey and Ben chatted for a while," the onlooker tells Us.

During their outing, the couple appeared to be in good spirits, though they did not show any PDA. "Ben and Lindsay were very kind to all the staff there, talking with the host, manager and those sitting around them," the eyewitness tells Us. "The comedians were definitely excited when they heard Ben was there, but Lindsay was the one they were trying to impress. Ben, Lindsay and Casey were laughing throughout a lot of the performances."

At the end of the 90-minute gig, the trio snuck out the back entrance. Later in the evening, Ben and Shookus were spotted enjoying a dinner date at Mario Batali's Pizzeria Mozza restaurant in Los Angeles.

The couple recently returned to L.A. after a weekend getaway to Maine. "He'll be spending time with Lindsay, out and about," a source close to the Justice League actor told Us earlier this week. "They have stuff planned for the summer. He's enjoying spending time with her."

Ben and Shookus went public with their relationship in July, though multiple sources previously claimed to Us that they've been hooking up for years. However, a source close to the two-time Oscar winner countered that the romance didn't begin until April, long after Ben's split from estranged wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.



