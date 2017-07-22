Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

A time to celebrate! Nev Schulman, and his fiancé, Laura Perlongo, are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Catfish host and creator and his love tied the knot in his father's backyard in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday, July 22, according to People.

The couple's 8-month-old daughter, Cleo, served as bridesmaid and wore a lace dress as she was brought down the aisle in a red Radio Flyer wagon festooned with ribbons.

Mazel Tov #nevandlaura #schuperinlove A post shared by Bad Influencer (@ericcahan) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

The pair announced their impending nuptials via Twitter on Friday, July 14.

Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup! pic.twitter.com/3EG682RBti — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) July 13, 2017

"Am I getting married next weekend? Yes!” the reality TV personality captioned a photo of himself at a fitting, wearing a white tuxedo jacket with his daughter, Cleo, smiling for the camera. "Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup!”

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary on June 15. their two-year anniversary on June 15.

"From the first day I woke up next to you, I've wanted to do it every day for the rest of my life,” Schulman, 32, captioned three photos of the pair relaxing in bed. “Thanks for all the love and laughter, patience and forgiveness. It's been a wild 2 years. Life can be a lot of things, and there's nobody I'd rather skip through it with. 😘”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the duo announced their engagement via Instagram on May 22.



we're enraged!!! A post shared by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on May 22, 2016 at 7:56pm PDT

"we're enraged!!!" Schulman captioned a photo of the pair as Perlongo raised her hand to show off her sparkly diamond engagement ring.

Shulman revealed that the couple were expecting their first child via Twitter in May 2016. He would go on to announce Chloe’s birth via Instagram in October of that same year. "Best. Thing. Ever," the MTV host captioned the pic of his newborn daughter. "Cleo James arrived at 6:01am weighing 6lbs 10oz. Shout out to my baby mama @el_peego for delivering this bundle of joy."

