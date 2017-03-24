‘Catfish’ Star Robert Brian Clark Credit: MTV

Catfish star Robert Brian Clark died at age 33 in a December 2016 motorcycle accident in Birmingham, Alabama, MTV News confirmed on Wednesday, March 24.

According to a local news report, the reality TV alum was riding a 2011 black Yamaha FZGR when he “became airborne while crossing a set of railroad tracks.” Clark was ejected from the vehicle before it landed on its side. He was struck by a passing car on the highway.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. in the afternoon and Clark was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m.

Clark appeared on season 2 of Catfish in 2013. As fans will recall, a hopeful Jesse Bettinger reached out to series stars Nev Schulman and Max Joseph to organize a meeting with Clark after a three-year romance over Facebook.

When the two met up, Bettinger realized that Clark’s photos were legitimate, and the two immediately fell for one another. Despite their attraction, the pair eventually decided not to pursue a relationship in real life, as revealed in an August 2013 catch-up special.



Clark, a former Marine, suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. At the time of his passing, Bettinger took to Facebook to share her condolences. “I’ll never forget our good times,” she wrote alongside several photos of the veteran. “Your struggle is finally over.”

Wednesday night’s episode of Catfish included a brief tribute to Clark. Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!